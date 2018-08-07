'Tip & Toss' to prevent spread of mosquitoes, disease

With all the rain in Southeast Georgia this summer, health officials are reminding residents to pitch in and prevent mosquito breeding.

The pesky insects can carry diseases like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which everyone should avoid.

The best way to prevent the spread of mosquitoes is to remember to "Tip 'n Toss," officials said.

Tip out water in flowerpots, planters, toys, wading pools, buckets or any other container after each rainfall.

And toss items that might catch water like old tires, bottles or cans.

It’s also a good idea to change water frequently in outdoor pet dishes, change bird bath water at least twice a week, and avoid using saucers under outdoor potted plants.

For containers that are too large to tip, like garden pools, larvicides are a good alternative to prevent mosquito breeding without harming birds or animals.

Gutters should also be cleaned out and vegetation should be cut low, officials said.

Residents are always encouraged to follow the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention:

Dusk/Dawn -- Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

-- Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active. Dress -- Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

-- Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin. DEET -- Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

-- Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites. Drain -- Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flower pots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

-- Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flower pots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes. Doors -- Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

