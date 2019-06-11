Top over-the-counter products ranked by pharmacists in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you have a runny nose or a scratchy throat, chances are you'll head to the drugstore as opposed to calling a doctor, and choosing the best remedies from an endless row of over-the-counter products can be difficult.

U.S. News and Pharmacy Times on Tuesday revealed its 2019 top recommended health products. It creates the annual list after surveying thousands of pharmacists.

Advil was the top pick by pharmacists for treating headaches. Zyrtec was the top oral antihistamine for treating allergies.

When it comes to sunscreen, pharmacists chose Neutrogena, specifically sunscreen with an SPF over 30. If you happened to get sunburn, Solarcaine was the top pick for relief. Cracked lips? Pharmacists recommend grabbing Carmex.

If you've got a bad cough, Delsym was the No. 1 cough suppressant. If you've got the flu, the best treatment is DayQuil Cold and Flu.

For daily multivitamins, Centrum came out on top.

Top picks for children

If your youngster has a runny nose or is having a sneezing fit, pharmacists recommend using Children's Claritin. However, Children's Zyrtec was still highly recommended. Only 2% of the vote separated the two medications.

If it's a cold and a cough, Children's Dimetapp was the top pick. Children's Delsym was a close second place.

If your child has a sore throat, Chloraseptic Kids Sore Throat Spray was recommended by almost half of the pharmacists surveyed.

For pain relief, Children's Tylenol was overwhelmingly recommended.

