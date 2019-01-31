Recall of infant ibuprofen expanded; Sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Tris Pharma has expanded its voluntary recall of infant ibuprofen because it may contain overly high concentrations of the drug.

The company, based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, announced the move this week.

It says the concentration can be as high as 10 percent above the specified limit. The affected brands include CVS health and Equate and are sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores.

Infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen could be at a slightly higher risk if given medication from a recalled bottle. There's a remote possibility an elevated level of ibuprofen could lead to permanent kidney damage in babies.

Other potential adverse health effects include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea.

Tris Pharma says it hasn't received any reports of related health problems.

HERE’S WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension sold at Walmart, with expiration dates of February 2019, April 2019 and August 2019. Lot numbers: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A. NDC number 49035-125-23

CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension sold at CVS Pharmacy, with the expiration date of August 2019. Lot number: 00717024A. NDC number: 59779-925-23

Family Wellness: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, with the expiration date of August 2019. Lot number: 00717024A. NDC number: 55319-250-23.

