Walmart wellness day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Walmart stores nationwide are holding free health screenings day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The screenings will check blood glucose, blood pressure and body mass index. Vision tests will also be offered at locations with vision centers.

Low cost immunizations will also be available.

Walmart offers travel-related immunizations and regular immunizations offering protection against ailments such as pneumonia, tetanus and hepatitis. Also offered is the Shingrix vaccine that came out this year and protects people 50 and older against shingles.

