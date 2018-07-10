Warning for Glynn County beachgoers after high bacteria levels

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - If you are planning a visit to Jekyll Island's Middle Beach, the health department says you may want to stay out of the water.

A beach advisory was issued Tuesday for the area near the Jekyll Island Convention center, after the Glynn County Health Department found traces of bacteria there.

This particular bacteria, called enterococcus, can cause an upset stomach, ear infection or sore throat if it gets in your mouth, nose, eyes or ears.

There is no way to know the water will make you sick, so the health department recommends you stay out of the water.

The Middle Beach area is the only area on the island believed to be affected.

Right now, there is no way to tell where the bacteria came from. It can be caused by animal waste, storm water runoff and boating waste.

The advisory will be lifted once tests show the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency's standards.

Beach areas will remain open.

