Warning for those living with someone who has Alzheimer's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After several recent cases in Jacksonville where elderly people have wandered off, some of those cases with men and women suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease authorities warning to caregivers.

The most recent case involved 82-year-old Richard Barrineau. Authorities say he drove away from his Arlington home before dawn Saturday and reported missing that afternoon. He was found Sunday morning at a gas station on Belfort Road and reunited with his family.

The incident came less than two weeks after the Sheriff's Office alerted us to the case of 61-year-old Donald Lee Smith. He had disappeared but was eventually found.

#Missing 82 year old man, Richard Barrineau has been located this morning on Belfort Road at a gas station. An alert citizen saw him and called police. He was lost and will be reunited with his family. Thank you. Jacksonville. https://t.co/vk1YeUjkRj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 20, 2018

Then there was this tweet by JSO's public information officer, who she spotted a missing woman wandering onto Interstate 10. She pulled over and helped her.

After working all day and driving home, I spotted #missing Michelle Cropper walking onto I-10 from Roosevelt Blvd. I got where I could turn around and was able to make contact with her. This is why we do what we do. She is safe and will be reunited with her family soon. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qs3uQFdcNt — Melissa Bujeda (@MelissaBujeda) May 8, 2018

Michelle Branham, with the Alzheimer's Association, says this is quite common in patients with Alzheimer's or signs of dementia. It's called wandering.

"Families that are handling Alzheimer's or any related dementia like Alzheimer's, wandering really can be a significant issue. It depends on the person living with the disease. We teach families for free and work with them in education programs and support groups," Branham said.

In the case of Barrineau, the Alzheimer's Association reminds families to need to keep an eye on keys.

"Get rid of key elements. I wouldn't put keys out or leave them out," Branham said.

A couple of other things Branham recommends is always locking doors and installing an alarm system so a caregiver knows if a door is ever opened.

If you need information on dealing with a family member who may have signs of dementia or Alzheimer's there's a 24-hour helpline. The number is 1-800-272-3900.

