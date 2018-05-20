Health

Warning for those living with someone who has Alzheimer's

Number of missing persons cases increases

By Scott Johnson - Reporter, Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After several recent cases in Jacksonville where elderly people have wandered off, some of those cases with men and women suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease authorities warning to caregivers.

The most recent case involved 82-year-old Richard Barrineau. Authorities say he drove away from his Arlington home before dawn Saturday and reported missing that afternoon. He was found Sunday morning at a gas station on Belfort Road and reunited with his family.

The incident came less than two weeks after the Sheriff's Office alerted us to the case of 61-year-old Donald Lee Smith. He had disappeared but was eventually found.

Then there was this tweet by JSO's public information officer, who she spotted a missing woman wandering onto Interstate 10. She pulled over and helped her.

Michelle Branham, with the Alzheimer's Association, says this is quite common in patients with Alzheimer's or signs of dementia. It's called wandering.

"Families that are handling Alzheimer's or any related dementia like Alzheimer's, wandering really can be a significant issue. It depends on the person living with the disease. We teach families for free and work with them in education programs and support groups," Branham said.

In the case of Barrineau, the Alzheimer's Association reminds families to need to keep an eye on keys.

"Get rid of key elements. I wouldn't put keys out or leave them out," Branham said.

A couple of other things Branham recommends is always locking doors and installing an alarm system so a caregiver knows if a door is ever opened.

If you need information on dealing with a family member who may have signs of dementia or Alzheimer's there's a 24-hour helpline. The number is 1-800-272-3900.

