What medicine is right for you cough or cold?

It's not only the flu people are fending off this time of year: it's also coughs and colds.

When you're not feeling well, it really comes down to finding the right medicine for your symptoms.

A Cleveland Clinic Pharmacist advises you to start the search looking for a medicine that is safe for you.

"It is important to look at the box and see what's in there, how many ingredients are there and then check the contraindications for if you have a disease state," Angela Giallourakis said. "If you're taking a medication you can have overlap, maybe it causes a spike in blood pressure, or maybe it can be harmful with something you're currently taking."

Next, look for medicines that match your symptoms.

Try to avoid allergy medication in favor of cold or flu.

Both have antihistamines, but only the cough and flu contain the type aimed at drying up those runny sinuses.



If you have a cough that brings up mucus, look for products that contain Guaifenesin, which can help clear out more mucus.



Products with Pseudoephedrine are also effective, but require a photo ID.

And if you're looking to a nasal spray, just be careful. You shouldn't use them for more than three days.

