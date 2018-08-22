Avoid sun poisoning and end the summer safely

ORLANDO, Fla. - Even though summer is coming to an end, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that risk from UV radiation ranges from high to extreme across the country in August.

If you’re taking any last-minute beach trips, here’s some advice to save your skin.

Deb Fischer used to know all the tricks to get tan.

Fisher told Ivanhoe, “I tanned like it was my job. I would lay out on my roof. I would lay on tin foil, baby oil, I would go to the tan beds.”

But she suffered the consequences with multiple skin cancers later in life, like many others.

Philip Bailin, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic detailed, “People have more leisure time, they have less amount of clothing, they tend to get sunburned.”

Sun poisoning can result in skin damage and severe dehydration if not treated. Some signs are fever, feeling dizzy or like you have the flu. If your skin prickles or starts to blister, see a doctor immediately. If you know you’re going to be in the sun, avoid exfoliating your skin, and apply sunscreen an hour before going outside and re-apply every few hours you stay in the sun. Also don’t forget to check the expiration date on your sunscreen! The sun protection will fade with age.

If you do get a sun burn, your self-care might be making it worse. Natural aloe has great anti-inflammatory properties, but if you’re using scented aloe you are irritating your skin even more. Do not use any alcohol based lotions or creams which strip away natural oils, and do not try to cover your burn with makeup – this stops the skin from breathing and makes infection more likely.

Contributors to this news report include: Hayley Hudson, Producer; Angela Clooney, Videographer and Editor.

