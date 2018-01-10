Flu is widespread in Florida, according to CDC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Doctor's visits for flu and flu-like illness continue to rise. Florida is among the 46 states where the CDC is reporting widespread flu activity.



In a state breakdown of flu activity, the CDC reports 53 counties- including Duval, Nassau, St, Johns, and Clay are experiencing increasing levels of flu activity.

Flu A is the predominate strain that's making people sick this season.

Over at the CareSpot in Mandarin, they've treated up to 8 patients a day with the bug. While half of their flu patients did get the vaccine, they believe this year's vaccine is only 10-20 % effect.

In Clay County, at the CareSpot in Middleburg, the staff says the cold weather hasn't help with the spread of flu. By keeping people inside and in close quarters, it increases your risk of getting sick. They've diagnosed a handful of Flu A and Flu B.

In St. Johns County, checking in with Avecina Medical in Julington Creek. Dr. Soleymani says it's the same story as last week. They've had consistent reports of flu, sinus infections and bronchitis.

Moving up to Nassau County at the Yulee CareSpot, the staff has seen multiple strains of the flu as well as flu-like illnesses. They're still offering the vaccine. However, keep in mind that if you're already sick, you need to wait until your symptoms are gone before you can get vaccinated.

The vaccine can take up to two weeks to fully kick in.

A recent study also showed that people who get the vaccine every flu season are less likely to get hit with severe complications of the flu.







Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.