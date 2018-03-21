Think you have allergies? Think again...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring has sprung and it's open window weather... until you're hit by a sneeze attack.

Some of you may be surprised by how many boxes of tissue and decongestants you've gone through this allergy season. Sneezing, stuffy noses, and itchy eyes are all signs of seasonal allergies. Some of those symptoms however, are a result of something more contagious.

Doctors this week said they've had a number of people who think they're suffering from allergies, but it turns out that they have the flu.

St. Johns County

In St Johns County at the CareSpot in St. Augustine, patients who have symptoms like coughing, congestion, and sinus problems think pollen is to blame. They're getting the bad news that it's actually Flu A. With the warmer weather, the nurse says more injuries can be expected in the coming weeks as more people are out soaking up the sun.

Nassau County

No signs of flu up at the CareSpot in Yulee, but people are suffering from sinus infections, allergies, sore throats and colds.

Clay County

At the CareSpot in Middleburg, plants and tree pollen are triggering congestion and sinus infections for people with severe allergies. Doctors urge that you avoid spending time outside in the early morning hours when pollen counts tend to be the highest.

Duval County

Local CareSpots said they're seeing more out-of-town visitors here on Spring Break. According to our Sick Weather map, along with allergies, the flu remains a big concern in Northwest Jacksonville, around the Picketville area.

