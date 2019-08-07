What's Going Around: Back-to-school anxiety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heading back to school can be an exciting time but some kids may be more excited than others.

In this week's What's Going Around, local health providers say the new school year is bringing on back-to-school jitters. From new teachers to new classrooms, classmates and even bus routes, the first day of school can make some kids really nervous.

According to child psychologists at Cleveland Clinic, younger children tend to get anxious about being away from their parents all day. Middle-schooler students tend worry about classroom changes and homework. Help ease them into school by taking to opportunity to meet their teachers, tour the school or get involved in open houses.

When it come to sleep, don't wait until the night before school starts to get a good bedtime routine going. Start making those sleep adjustments about two weeks before the first day.

Experts add that the best thing parents can do is to stay positive and make sure you're staying calm and managing your own anxiety.



