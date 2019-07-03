What's Going Around: Sunburns, stomach pain and summer dehydration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While injuries from fireworks are known to spike around the holiday, dehydration, food poisoning and sunburns all trend around this time, according to Lauren Bell, a St. Vincent's nurse practitioner.

Forgetting to put sunscreen on before you step outside and forgetting to stay hydrated are two common mistakes Bell says are seen during the holiday weekend.

"The most important thing to do is definitely front-load on your hydration. You want to start the day before in hydrating," Bell warned.

Another mistake that could land you a trip to the doctor's office is not reading the labels or following cooking instruction before you cook or consume meat.

"They're just grabbing foods off the grill, sometimes they're partially cooked- not all the way cooked. They're not handled well and sometimes the meat isn't always separated," Bell said.

Play it safe by making sure any perishable foods aren't left in the sun for longer than two hours.

Local providers at CareSpots around Duval County said they're already seeing patients with stomach bugs. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, chills and a headache. If you think you've consumed tainted food or you develop symptoms that don't go away for a few days, it's time to see a doctor.

