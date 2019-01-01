Will you stick to your New Year's resolutions this year?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the year kicks off, people are now focusing on their New Year’s resolutions for 2019.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov Omnibus, about 26 percent of people are planning to make New Year's resolutions this year.

The most popular New Year’s resolution for 2019, according to the survey, is to exercise more, followed by eating healthy and saving money.

The survey projects roughly 90 percent of the people making New Year’s resolutions think they will stick to them.

While the survey says last year, 31 percent of people didn’t end up keeping to their goals.

Kimberly White is determined not to be in that statistics. She got a head start on her goals for 2019 with a workout at Friendship Fountain before the new year.

“I am working out, getting my whole life together, living my best life, trying to get in shape for the next year and looking forward to better things to come,” White said.

White said last year her New Year’s resolution was to work out more and get stronger. This year, it’s to maintain consistency in her exercise program, among other things.

“Holding myself accountable, that’s the biggest thing,” White said.

But for White, there’s no other option.

“Anything worth having is worth working for, and if you really want it, you’ll push yourself to do it,” she said.

To stick to your New Year's resolutions, the American Psychological Association recommends taking small steps and changing one behavior at a time.

It also suggests finding a family member or friend to lean on and help hold you accountable and support you as you strive to accomplish your goals.

