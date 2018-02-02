Winn-Dixie offers heart healthy promotion for February

February is Healthy Heart Month and Winn-Dixie is offering a promotion to raise awareness about the importance of heart health.

Through the end of the month, all Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies will offer eight generic heart medications for $2 and one for free.

The company says the offer makes it easier for patients, especially those without health insurance or benefits that cover prescriptions, to get common heart medications at a great value.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, that's 1 in every 4 deaths.

To find out more about the program including which medicines are included, go to Winn-Dixie's website.

