Wolfson Children's Hospital Emergency Center coming to Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Families in northern St. Johns and southern Duval counties will soon have a new Emergency Room.

The full-service Wolfson Children’s ER will be the region’s fifth Wolfson Children’s Hospital Emergency Center, bringing care to children 17 and under.

The 8,100-square-foot building will be a separate facility, with its own parking area, entrance, check-in and triage area, family restrooms and 12-room unit. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of this year.

“Everything about our new Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center at Baptist South will be designed to provide world-class pediatric emergency care close to home,” said Michael D. Aubin, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The ER will be outfitted with equipment specially designed for children.

“With our new Children’s Emergency Center, we are combining the exceptional care Baptist South already provides to local families with the implementation of specialized pediatric protocols available at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Bringing our strengths together will further enhance our services and provide an even better patient and family experience,” said Nicole Thomas, FACHE, president of Baptist Medical Center South.

