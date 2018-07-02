Wolfson Children's Hospital of Jacksonville designated as pediatric trauma center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wolfson Children's Hospital of Jacksonville has been declared the only state-designated Pediatric Trauma Referral Center in Northeast Florida, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.

The designation, which officially began Sunday and continues through 2025, means the hospital will provide high-level care to critically injured children.

“The process of earning the status of Pediatric Trauma Referral Center has not been easy. It involved a lot of work, patience and persistence,” said Michael D. Aubin, president of Wolfson Children’s.

As a Pediatric Trauma Referral Center, Wolfson's Children's must meet specific standards of care set forth by the state.

Those standards include having a board-certified pediatric general surgeon available 24/7.

Among other requirements, the hospital must also have a physician credentialed by the hospital to attend to the intensive care unit.

Wolfson Children’s trauma transport fleet includes one fixed-wing aircraft, two air ambulance helicopters and three Kids Kare Mobile ICUs.

