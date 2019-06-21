Women working more at work and home, survey finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Moms, you don't need a study to tell you that it's a struggle to get it all done.

A survey released this week by the U.S. Department of Labor found women put in longer hours at the office, spent more time caring for their children and did more work around the house in 2018 than they did a year before.

There are still only 24 hours in a day, so this means women are giving up time for themselves and friendships these days.

Esmeralda Sanchez, a mother of two girls, said it has been tough.

"I haven’t really had alone time in like three years so," she said. "You’re still doing all the cleaning, the chores and trying to get stuff done. You’re not really getting much you time."

So is there a way to juggle it all? Psychologist and mother of four Dr. Terri Wall, director of behavioral health for St. Vincent's, gave advice.

"One of the best things you can do is find a group of women in similar circumstances and share the child care responsibilities," she said. "You know, one of you needs to go for a run, the other one went to the park with the kids and vice versa."

Megan Kilis, co-founder of Jacksonville Mom, agrees making friends with other mothers can be a huge help.

"It’s important to not lose yourself and I think that’s what’s so hard about motherhood is when you get so ensconced with taking care of everyone else, you almost feel lost," Kilis said. "You feel like you’ve lost yourself and we don’t want moms to feel that way. It’s OK to do something for yourself and you shouldn’t feel guilty about it. You’re still important."

Wall said you should not be ashamed to ask for help getting the time you need.

"We have a hard time asking for help because we are caretakers most of the time," she said. "When you’re talking about other family members or other friends, just be very honest and say, 'You know, what? I just need a little bit of a break. I feel like I’m kind of burnt out. Could you please come and watch the kids for a little while?'"

Wall encourages you to use that time to do whatever you need to do to refuel, which will make a huge difference in your personal happiness.

