YMCA offers incentives to donate blood in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - January is National Blood Donor Month, so the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast has teamed up with OneBlood to support a healthy community.

Those who give blood at any OneBlood Donor Center or on a Big Red Bus in January will receive a free one-week guest pass good at any First Coast YMCA location and a long sleeved, OneBlood T-shirt, plus a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

To jump-start the New Year campaign, some YMCA locations on the First Coast are hosting blood drives on Jan. 2, 2019, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The YMCA locations participating include:

2075 Town Center Blvd. Fleming Island 3322 Moody Ave. Orange Park 1915 Citrona Drive Fernandina Beach 170 Landrum Lane Ponte Vedra Beach 500 Pope Road St. Augustine 10415 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville 221 Riverside Ave. Jacksonville



For more details and to make appointments, click here or call 1-888-936-6283.

