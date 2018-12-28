YMCA offers incentives to donate blood in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - January is National Blood Donor Month, so the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast has teamed up with OneBlood to support a healthy community.
Those who give blood at any OneBlood Donor Center or on a Big Red Bus in January will receive a free one-week guest pass good at any First Coast YMCA location and a long sleeved, OneBlood T-shirt, plus a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
To jump-start the New Year campaign, some YMCA locations on the First Coast are hosting blood drives on Jan. 2, 2019, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The YMCA locations participating include:
|
2075 Town Center Blvd.
|
Fleming Island
|3322 Moody Ave.
|Orange Park
|1915 Citrona Drive
|Fernandina Beach
|170 Landrum Lane
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|500 Pope Road
|St. Augustine
|10415 San Jose Blvd.
|Jacksonville
|221 Riverside Ave.
|Jacksonville
For more details and to make appointments, click here or call 1-888-936-6283.
