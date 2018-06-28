Area events celebrate Independence Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Communities across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are holding events to honor the nation's birthday.

We've pulled together this list of many of the events. If you know of others, please follow the "Add event" link on the News4Jax community calendar or send details in an email to newstips@wjxt.com.

Jacksonville

Christ's Church - Mandarin

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1

A free Independence Celebration on the grounds of Christ’s Church Mandarin Campus, 6045 Greenland Road. There will be food trucks and live DJ beginning at 7:30 and a fireworks show beginning at 9:15.

Jumbo Shrimp patriotic cap giveaway, Independence Day fireworks

Time: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3

The Shrimp take on the Montgomery Biscuits. Single game tickets start at $5, with multi-game and group packages available.

Red, Hot and Boom at the Jacksonville Landing

Time: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

The evening will feature music of Lauv, In Real Life, and Jack & Jack, as well as a DJ and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. All persons must be 18 years of age or older to enter The Jacksonville Landing. Children are welcome with a parent and must stay with the parent at all times. Entrance and all events are free.

Much of event will be televised on WJXT, The Local Station.

Jacksonville Beaches

Time: 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

The city of Jacksonville Beach’s Fourth of July Fireworks will be set off near the Jacksonville Beach Pier, perfect for viewing from anywhere in Jacksonville’s Atlantic Coast. There'll be live music, food and specialty cocktails at Beaches Town Center in Atlantic Beach. In Jacksonville Beach, pack a picnic and relax at the SeaWalk Pavilion or find the perfect spot on the sand and enjoy the waves.

Riverside Arts Market

Time: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Bring the family down for a good time with some of your favorite foodies from Riverside Arts Market. There will be live music, beer, kids activities and a good view of Jacksonville's fireworks show over the St. Johns River.

St. Johns County

Movie & Fireworks at World Golf Village

Time: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3

World Golf Village celebrates Independence Day with its annual community fireworks on July 3. The fireworks show is free with a $10 fee for parking. Movie packages will also be available for purchase. The featured movie will be "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Fireworks over the Matanzas - Downtown St. Augustine

Time: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Music begins in The Plaza de la Constitucion begins at 6 p.m. (Bring lounge chairs for seating). The fireworks over Matanzas Bay starting begin at 9:30 p.m.

Clay County

Orange Park Mall Freedom Festival

Time: 6 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, June 30

Music, bounce houses, rock wall, food trucks, games, fireworks

Middleburg Independence Day Parade

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4

The 2018 Theme is Stars and Stripes 4 Ever. Parade is viewed from Advanced Auto to Palmetto Street. Watch from northbound sidewalks only.

Annual American Pride 4th of July at Moosehaven

Time: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Moosehaven brings families together on the banks of the St. Johns. Visitors enjoy warm summer breezes and live southern entertainment to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks on the Moosehaven campus.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach's Hometown All-American 4th of July Celebration

Time: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4th

Join Light Up Amelia for a fun, family-friendly 4th of July celebration in downtown Fernandina Beach. There will be live music, vendors, kids zone, contests and, of course, fireworks.

Flagler County

Fireworks in the Park

Time: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3

The city of Palm Coast celebrates Independence Day with a community picnic, an evening of family fun and a fireworks display at Central Park in Town Center.

Columbia County

Lake City/Columbia County Fairgrounds

Time: 6-9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Celebrate 4th of July with a bang at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Live entertainment, vendors, food, kids activities and much more go on throughout the event. In the evening, the annual fireworks show kicks off. Bring a blanket our lawn chair and lay back as you celebrate America's independence.

Georgia

Jekyll Island 4th of July Fireworks

Time: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3

Families are invited to Jekyll for a pre-4th of July firework display in the Golden Isles. Fireworks are best viewed from the beach between the Holiday Inn Resort and south to the Days Inn on the island’s oceanfront side.

Historic St. Marys 2018 Independence Day Festival

Time: Noon-9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

The Kiwanis Annual Fourth of July celebration offers hometown charm plus a parade and fireworks over the St. Marys River. Other activities include a 5k, 10k, fun run, arts & crafts vendors, entertainment throughout the day and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Jekyll Island Independence Day Parade

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4

People decorate their bikes, golf carts, strollers and pets and join in on the fun. Prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the parade. Participation in the parade is free, and everyone is welcome to participate. The procession will line up behind the Jekyll Island Museum.

Red, White, and Bounce in Jekyll Island

Time: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Fun filled day of water slides, bounce houses, sidewalk sales and live music on the Village Green.

Brunswick's Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Time: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4

Happy kids and adults come together for Brunswick's Old Fashioned 4th of July complete with free games, watermelon and fireworks at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in the heart of Historic Downtown Brunswick. The festivities start at 7:00 p.m. and feature organized and supervised classic games like sack races, tug-of-wars, horseshoes, various ball games, hula-hoop contests and more. Brunswick's fireworks over the waters of the East River and Oglethorpe Bay start about 9 p.m.

