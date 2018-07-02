Best spots to watch downtown Jacksonville fireworks this 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Preparations were underway Monday ahead of this year's "Red, Hot & Boom" Fourth of July celebration at the Jacksonville Landing.

The fireworks over the St. Johns River bring thousands of people to downtown Jacksonville area each Independence Day. There are several prime locations, all of which offer something a little different, to watch the spectacular display.

The fireworks will launch from two different locations: the Acosta Bridge and from a barge near the Main Street Bridge.

That means plenty of options for spectators to get a glimpse of the show.

Friendship Fountain

People say one of the best places to watch the fireworks is Friendship Fountain, along the Riverwalk on the Southbank, because it's spacious and great for families.

“My kids have a lot of space," Chakeiya Nixon told News4Jax. "We don’t have to be crowded and things like that.”

Riverside Arts Market

People say you can also get a magnificent view of the fireworks from the site of the Riverside Arts Market, under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

“I’m excited about the fireworks," Tara Hyman said. "I just got married, so it’s a celebration all the way around.”

Rooftop restaurants

If you want to watch the fireworks from a different vantage point, you can check out one of several restaurants with rooftop seating, such as Cowford Chophouse on East Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville, where the new restaurant is celebrating its first Fourth of July.

“It’s almost private," said Jacques Klempf, owner of Cowford Chophouse. "You heard all the noise. You saw all the fireworks. You can sit down and get something cold to drink or get a bite to eat."

In the Riverside/Five Points area, there are a couple of options for rooftop viewing, including Black Sheep Restaurant on Oak Street.

River and Post, located on Riverside Avenue, will also be hosting its inaugural Fourth of July celebration.

The Landing

If you are planning on going to the Landing, there will be a concert.

You will also be steps away from where the fireworks will be set off.

It's a perfect opportunity for families checking out the fireworks for the first time.

"This will be my first year," Carlos Quinche said. “I’m not really a fan of the big booms, just the glittery stuff.”

News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci will also be live from The Landing for "Red, Hot & Boom," which will be televised on WJXT from 8-10 p.m. Wednesday.

If you are planning to come to the Landing this year, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that anyone 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Several items are also prohibited, including chairs, coolers, backpacks, oversized bags, masks and weapons.

