Local veteran returns for annual 4th of July tradition

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - It's an annual tradition for one Vietnam-era veteran.

Robert “Skip” Latner, 70, will be standing on the corner of Blanding Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue Thursday morning dressed as a patriot and waving American flags at cars as they pass by for the Fourth of July. He even has a homemade sign showing his support for our country today, and every day.

This is Latner’s third year doing this. He said this is the least he can do to show how thankful he is to live in America.

“This is my only way of showing my appreciation. In some countries, you can’t come out here and do this. You couldn’t do what you’re doing. You’d be state media. This is the greatest country God ever put on the face of this earth. And I love it to death,” Latner said.

Latner also hopes to inspire future generations. He’ll be at his post until 2 p.m. He said people are more than welcome to stop by and say hello.

