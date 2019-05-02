News4Jax plans Red White & Boom program for July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once again WJXT-Channel 4 will deliver a big, patriotic Independence Day for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia viewers.

The Local Station is in the early stages of preparing its hour-long broadcast to culminate with a 15-minute fireworks display over the St. Johns River Downtown. For the better part of two decades, WJXT has helped people who can’t make it to the city’s center take part in the Fourth of July festivities.

In the past, News4Jax has featured stories honoring local military members, first responders and businesses.

As in recent years, the winner of Channel 4’s ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ voice competition will singing “The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the firework display.

Continue to check in with News4Jax to see what big plans are revealed as July 4 gets closer.

