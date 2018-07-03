Reminder to 'Please be courteous' ahead of 4th of July

Signs set up in the yards of veterans across the U.S. remind us that our Fourth of July celebration may be a nightmare for others.

Some veterans are diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and fireworks can trigger symptoms in veterans like anxiety attacks.

In 2015, Military with PTSD launched the "Explosion of Kindness" campaign to raise awareness on the effects of unexpected fireworks on days leading up to and away from July 4th on veterans.

This organization gives out free signs, so don't fall for a site where you have to pay. The signs from Military with PTSD are free, but there is a waiting list.

To learn more about how you can receive a free sign, click here.

Add News4Jax on Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.