Black Friday Bonanza: Target reveals 47 pages of deals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Halloween 2018 in the history books, stores (if they haven't already) are rolling out the holiday decorations. Soon enough you'll see Christmas trees and Hanukah menorahs lining shelves.

But with the annual transformation comes Black Friday deals! Target has already rolled out its online catalog, featuring 47 pages of sales. But is there something for you? This year's ads focus heavily on electronics.

Video Games & Consoles:

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $299

Just Dance 2019 (Switch) - $25

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch) - $25

NBA Live 19 (PS4) - $15

Overwatch Origins Edition (PS4) - $15

The Incredibles (XBox One) - $25

Televisions

Element 55" Smart UHD TV - $199

LG 43" 4K Ultra HD - $269

Roku 55" 4KTV - $349

Samsung 55" Smart HDR UHD TV - $322

Samsung 60" Smart Curved UHD TV - $799

Electronic Accessories

PowerBeats wireless earbuds - $89

Powerbeats wireless headphones - $179

Airpods - $159

Digital Assistants

Google Home Mini - $25

Fitness Trackers

Fitbit Alta HR - $79

Fitbit Charge 3 - $119

iPads & Apple Watches

iPad - Starting at $249

Apple Watch (GPS) - $199

Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) - $299

Other Home Essentials

Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker - $69

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker - $49

Stores are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday before reopening at 7 a.m. You can check out the full catalog here.



