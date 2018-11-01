Black Friday Bonanza: Target reveals 47 pages of deals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Halloween 2018 in the history books, stores (if they haven't already) are rolling out the holiday decorations. Soon enough you'll see Christmas trees and Hanukah menorahs lining shelves.
But with the annual transformation comes Black Friday deals! Target has already rolled out its online catalog, featuring 47 pages of sales. But is there something for you? This year's ads focus heavily on electronics.
Video Games & Consoles:
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $299
- Just Dance 2019 (Switch) - $25
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch) - $25
- NBA Live 19 (PS4) - $15
- Overwatch Origins Edition (PS4) - $15
- The Incredibles (XBox One) - $25
Televisions
- Element 55" Smart UHD TV - $199
- LG 43" 4K Ultra HD - $269
- Roku 55" 4KTV - $349
- Samsung 55" Smart HDR UHD TV - $322
- Samsung 60" Smart Curved UHD TV - $799
Electronic Accessories
- PowerBeats wireless earbuds - $89
- Powerbeats wireless headphones - $179
- Airpods - $159
Digital Assistants
- Google Home Mini - $25
Fitness Trackers
- Fitbit Alta HR - $79
- Fitbit Charge 3 - $119
iPads & Apple Watches
- iPad - Starting at $249
- Apple Watch (GPS) - $199
- Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) - $299
Other Home Essentials
- Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker - $69
- Keurig K-Mini coffee maker - $49
Stores are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. Friday before reopening at 7 a.m. You can check out the full catalog here.
