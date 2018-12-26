Everything you need to know before returning holiday gifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's the day after Christmas, and we all know it's the thought that counts. But some of you might be thinking about making some returns and exchanges on the gifts you received.

Walmart is just one of many retailers that are expected to see more shoppers. People will be returning and exchanging gifts.

The Holiday 2018 Consumer Trends finds that this year, 58 percent of holiday shoppers plan to return or exchange unwanted gifts. Of those, most had planned to buy something else.

If you're planning to make returns or exchanges, remember each store has its own return policy which you can usually find on the back of your receipt. There are some things you can do to make the return process easier:

Early mornings and late evenings can be easier if you're trying to make a return. - Expect long lines right after Christmas

Always have your receipt or gift receipt handy

If you don't have a receipt, returns can result in merchandise credit for the lowest recent sale price or possibly no refund or exchange at all. It depends on the store's policy

If you have a gift, but aren't sure where it came from, try scanning the barcode with a smartphone app such as ShopSavvy. This is available for Apple and Android

Be prepared to pay a restocking fee if you're returning any electronics or an item that has been opened

Some stores require the shopper to have their ID when making a return so make sure you have one with you.

