Low-sensory Santa offered to sensitive children for photo shoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Santa experience can be overwhelming for many children, but there may be a solution. Hope at Hand and Hannah Joy Photography are partnering to provide a sensory-friendly photo shoot with Santa for children in North Florida.

They will make accommodations for the comfort of each child. A sofa is provided so children don't have to sit on Santa's lap. Santa can even sit on the floor or stand behind the sofa. Santa is flexible and willing to help make children comfortable so parents can get great pictures on their kids with Santa.



Santa photo sessions are available on Dec.1 from 11:50 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Two digital prints are included with your 10-minute photo shoot. Anyone interested must register for Sensitive Santa here or email Dakota@HopeAtHand.org to schedule your time.



Hope at Hand is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides poetry lessons for at-risk youth populations in North Florida. Founded by veteran educator Steffani Hendricks Fletcher in 2009, Hope at Hand combines poetry and art to help youth process life, love, and progress in a changing world. Hope at Hand partners with 20 youth agencies in North Florida. Hope at Hand programming instills confidence and self-esteem while improving social connections and emotional growth through poetry. All poems presented incorporate the concepts of choice and change. To make a donation or to learn more about Hope at Hand and its partners, visit HopeatHand.org. Hope at Hand is registered with The United Way of Northeast Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.