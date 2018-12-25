Deputies arrest 'The Grinch' in foiled theft of Christmas

Residents of Jackson County, Iowa have been given the all-clear to celebrate the holidays after deputies foiled a Christmas caper by arresting “The Grinch.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted several photos on Facebook, saying the Mount Crumpit native was booked into jail Monday on a charge of attempting to steal Christmas.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed hope that a stay in jail would benefit the “cuddly as a cactus” suspect, whose heart is two sizes too small.

“He has shown considerable improvement with his Christmas spirit, and will be released once his heart has finished growing three sizes,” the post said.

