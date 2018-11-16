Don't set your house on fire this Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Don't let the holidays turn into a major loss.

That's the message from State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, who is reminding families that the number one day for cooking fires is Thanksgiving.

"With Thanksgiving next week, be sure to take steps to protect yourself and your family from accidents," Patronis said. "Thanksgiving is meant to be spent enjoying time with loved ones and not in the emergency room."

Patronis, who is also the state's chief financial officer, shared a video showing what could happen if a turkey fryer overflows.

He offered these eight safety tips to avoid a holiday tragedy:

If frying a turkey, do it away far away from the home. Keep the fryer on a level surface. Thaw turkey completely before frying. Ice or water mixed with oil is a fire hazard. Don't overfill the fryer with oil. Spillover can ignite. Monitor oil temperature. It can catch fire if heated beyond smoke point. Have an extinguisher. A Class K (kitchen type) or grease-rated extinguisher is best. Don't leave the fryer unattended. Watch the stove. Turn handles of pots and pans inward. Watch the floor. Keep kitchen free of toys, pets and young children.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.