Strategies for finding a parking spot when you're holiday shopping

The holiday shopping season can bring big crowds and packed parking lots.

A psychology professor broke down the best ways to find a parking spot when you're holiday shopping.

Andrew Velkey, an associate professor of psychology at Christopher Newport University in Virginia, told NBC's TODAY that some strategies work better than others.

When a parking lot is completely full, according to Velkey, drivers who sit and wait have a greater chance of success than those who drive up and down each row looking for a spot to open up.

But if a parking lot is not full, Velkey says, you may want to consider just picking a row and parking in the first spot you see.

He says drivers who search for the closest parking spot end up wasting time.

