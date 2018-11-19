Florida's state parks open Thanksgiving weekend

Florida's state parks will be open Thanksgiving weekend, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced.

Floridians and visitors can enjoy the holiday from 8 a.m. to sunset Thursday at any of Florida's 175 state parks.

"Holidays are the perfect time to visit state parks and trails" said Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper. "Each year I look forward to taking advantage of the cooler weather to get outside -- my favorite places are state parks and trails."

Florida residents and visitors are also encouraged to "Opt Outside" and explore state parks on Black Friday.

Many parks will be hosting special events throughout the weekend -- including Anastasia State Park, where there will be a photo scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to bring a smartphone or digital camera.

Click here to view a full list of state park events. You can also find a park near you by visiting floridastateparks.org.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.