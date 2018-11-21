Green Cove Christmas Parade moves to after dark on Dec. 1

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The 51st annual Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade is going to take place at 6 p. m. on Saturday Dec. 1, and will travel along U.S. Highway 17. The grand marshal this year will be Caeleb Dressel , a two-time Olympic swimming gold medalist, seven-time World Swim Championships gold medalist, and graduate of Clay High School.

“The two big changes to this year’s parade-- making it a night parade and the move to Highway 17 -- is a huge step towards making this one of the best parades in Northeast Florida. The parade will start near the Clay County Courthouse and travel south until it gets close to City Hall and then will travel back north to the start. This allows people to observe the parade from both sides of U.S. 17," Brandon Bascelli, president of the Green Cove Springs Business League said.

"This year’s theme for the parade is 'A Tropical Christmas'. The move to a night parade allows the participants to really showcase their floats, decorated vehicles, marching units and takes the parade to the next level. I cannot wait to see the families who come out to enjoy the parade with all of the great ideas the participants have in store this year."

