Holiday-holics rejoice! St. Augustine's Nights of Lights extended

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - If you're already dreaming of rockin' around the Christmas tree -- yeah, we know you're out there, holiday-holics -- you'll love this news.

The annual Nights of Lights holiday celebration in St. Augustine will last even longer this year.

The wildly popular annual holiday lighting program, which begins each year the Saturday before Thanksgiving -- will now last through Feb. 2.

The City Commission voted unanimously to extend Nights of Lights an extra weekend. It had been set to end Jan. 31, which is a Friday.

Extending the lighting displays by two days will likely benefit the area's tourism-dependent businesses as well as allowing residents an extra weekend to enjoy the lights, the city said in a news release.

The Nights of Lights begins on Saturday, Nov. 23 with a ceremony in the Plaza de la Constitución deemed Light-Up! Night.

For more information, including the best way to enjoy the Nights of Lights festivities, go to www.CityStAug.com/LightUpNight.



