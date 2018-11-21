How to save energy, money when decorating, cooking for holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After enjoying a day of food and family on Thanksgiving, many people will use the weekend to get started on their holiday decorating. Florida Power & Light is offering consumers tips on ways to save energy and money while decking the halls.

FPL said there are three main things that can help reduce your energy costs during the holiday season.

Decorate with LE's - LED light strands consume 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs and they last longer.

Use automatic timers - use timers for your holiday lights and decorations to turn them off when you're asleep. Fewer hours on means less energy used and more money saved.

Don't peek - when cooking, use glass or ceramic pans in the oven and don't peek! Ovens lose a lot of heat when opened and require significant energy to heat back up.

FPL also suggests that to save money on holiday lighting, you should use extension cords. Instead of using light strings to add length to your display, utilize extension cords in less visible areas. And be creative with ribbons, ornaments and wreaths that don't require lighting to save on your energy costs during the holidays.

