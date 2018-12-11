How to recycle your Christmas tree after the holiday in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - While Christmas is still two weeks away, it is not too early to think about what to do with your tree after the holiday.

If you live in St. Johns County, you can recycle it thanks to the county's annual "Tree-cycling" program.

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 2 through Jan. 4, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, residents can drop off real trees at the following locations:

Ron Parker Park – 607 Old Beach Road

Cornerstone Park – 1046 A1A North

Al Wilke Park – 6140 South Main St.

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road

First Tee – 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.

There will be designated areas and signs to direct residents where to drop off their trees.

Artificial trees will not be accepted as only natural trees can be recycled. Trees should be free

of decorations.

For more information, call 904-209-3740.

