IHOP launches Grinch-themed holiday menu

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can "eat your greens" this holiday season with new Grinch pancakes at IHOP!

As a fun way to promote the new animated reimagining of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch,” IHOP is offering the limited-time holiday menu.

You can also get a Young Grinch Minty Hot Chocolate, which is topped with green whipped cream and red heart sprinkles.

IHOP says to try them before they’re stolen.

The Grinch-themed menu will be available at IHOP locations now through Dec. 31.

Eat your greens this holiday season with the new Grinch pancakes at IHOP. pic.twitter.com/X2ORWO12rq — IHOP (@IHOP) November 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.