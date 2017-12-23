Last-minute Christmas shoppers pack Town Center, St. Augustine Outlets

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - For those doing last-minute Christmas shopping, look out. There are lots of people in the same boat who are headed for the malls this weekend.

The good news: Saturday, Dec. 16, was predicted to be the busiest shopping day of the year, with a 63 percent jump from the daily average, according to a retail data company.

For anyone planning to do some shopping this weekend, traffic is the first thing you'll have to worry about.

In Jacksonville, the St. Johns Town Center, The Avenues Mall, Regency Square Mall and River City Marketplace were all jampacked on Friday.

Farther south, in St. Johns County, there was heavy traffic at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets and parking lots were full of cars.

You'll also have to be patient while waiting in line at stores because many people are trying to get last-minute Christmas presents.

From BCBG to Saks Off 5th, stores at the outlet mall were packed Friday.

"I done spent all the money I had," shopper Lillian Reddick told News4Jax.

Shopper Bryce Sovereign said his favorite part about holiday shopping is "when it's over."

National news outlets called Dec. 16 "Super Saturday," as it was expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

According to a survey released by the National Retail Federation, 66 percent of Americans planned to go shopping on Dec. 16, which was the last full Saturday of shopping before Christmas Eve.

"There's a certain feeling you get when you go shopping," shopper Rose Bambach told News4Jax. "Spending money just brings a little thrill to you, I guess. I can't really describe it."

Many at the St. Augustine outlets had bags in hand as they searched for the best gifts on Friday. But some weren't having much luck.

"They don't have your size and color when you get to this time of year," Sovereign said.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two big shopping days, many shoppers told News4Jax on Friday that now is the best time of year to shop.

Reddick said the best part about shopping for the holidays is showing love.

"Giving my family my love, letting them know I love them," she said. "I want to see the smile on their faces."

Mall hours will be changing this weekend. If you need to do some last-minute shopping, check the store's closing time before you head out.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.