Project Roadblock: Don't drink & drive. Get a safe ride home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s no secret that the holidays are a time for celebration. But you can help make this holiday season safer for everyone by joining News4Jax in participating in Project Roadblock.

Project Roadblock is an annual nationwide campaign to discourage people from drinking and driving by advocating for safer alternatives, such as riding with a designated driver if you’re planning to drink.

While the holidays tend to be a dangerous time to be out on the roads, Project Roadblock and similar safe-driving campaigns have actually been proven to help save lives in recent years.

In fact, alcohol-related driving deaths have gone down by 27 percent over a 12-year stretch, falling from 14,409 in 2004 to 10,497 in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But there is still work to be done. Of the 10,497 deadly crashes linked to alcohol in 2016, 841 of them happened in Florida and 368 happened in Georgia.

In addition to saving lives, driving safe over the holidays could keep you out of legal trouble. According to Project Roadblock, a DUI arrest can cost $10,000 in legal fees, court costs and insurance rate hikes.

There’s a wide range of resources available if you need a safe ride home this season. Among the options are AAA’s popular Tow-To-Go service and Farah & Farah’s Keep Our City Safe program:

Tow-To-Go

AAA’s Tow-To-Go service is available to Floridians and Georgians from Dec. 21 through 6 a.m. Jan. 2. Just dial (855) 2-TOW-2-GO (286-9246) and you can get a confidential ride to a safe location within 10 miles. AAA will take you and your vehicle home, free of charge to both members and non-members.

Keep Our City Safe

The law firm of Farah & Farah is sponsoring its fourth annual Keep Our City Safe program this year. The program will give you a free ride home, via taxi or Uber, from 3 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1. You must register online ahead of time to take advantage of this program. To learn more, click here.

Project Roadblock is sponsored in part by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ad Council and TV, the non-profit trade association for America’s commercial broadcast industry.

