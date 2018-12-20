Project Roadblock: Sober rides offered for holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you have too much spiked eggnog or other alcoholic beverages this holiday season, you can get free rides home, and possibly have your vehicle towed to your home free of charge.

The season between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day is one of the deadliest times on the road when it comes to impaired driving.

That's why AAA offers 'Tow to Go' for the 20th year in a row. The program offers impaired drivers free towing of their vehicle along with a ride in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road.

Over the past 20 years, the 'Tow to Go' program has taken over 25,000 impaired drivers off the roadways. The program is offered from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2 and offers the following:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles.

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2018.

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly.

The number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

In addition, Jacksonville law firm, Farah & Farah, is sponsoring their annual "Keep Our City Safe" program for the 4th year in a row.

It provides a free ride home, in the form of an Uber or cab, between 3 p.m. on Dec.31 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department, in 2017 there were 5,125 alcohol confirmed crashes that resulted in 374 fatalities.

In Duval County alone, there were 324 crashes that resulted in 24 confirmed fatalities and 168 injuries.

If you would like to use the free ride program in Jacksonville on New Year's Eve or Day, click here for the details.

