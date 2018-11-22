Ron & Casey DeSantis help prepare Thanksgiving meal at Trinity Rescue Mission

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis and Incoming First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Trinity Rescue Mission in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy: Ron DeSantis' transition team)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Governor-elect Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, the incoming first lady, visited Trinity Rescue Mission in downtown Jacksonville on Wednesday to help prepare a Thanksgiving meal for the community.

The couple also served lunch and read a story to children at the Trinity Rescue Mission’s Women and Children’s Center.

Trinity Rescue Mission, located at 622 W. Union St., will host its annual Thanksgiving Day event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, providing a traditional holiday meal for the homeless and hungry.

Each year, Trinity Rescue Mission serves more than 250,000 meals and provides about 100,000 nights of shelter to the homeless in Jacksonville and the surrounding area.

