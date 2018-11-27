St. Augustine's Old Town Trolley now has 'Fast Track Pass'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Visitors or residents planning on taking a trip aboard a St. Augustine Old Town Trolley during the city's Nights of Lights event, there's a way to cut down on your time spent waiting in line.

According to its website, Old Town Trolley Tours is offering a "Fast Track Pass." It allows guests to select a time to check-in and wait in a shorter line.

The pass is $16.99 for adults and $8.99 for children, so it's a $3 fee to upgrade. General tickets for a trolley tour during the Nights of Lights are $13.99 for adults and $5.99 for children.

TICKETS: Nights of Lights 'Fast Track Pass'

The main line is still open for people who do not make a reservation.

Old Town trollies operate from Nov. 18 - Jan. 31. The decision to create the fast pass comes four years after another St. Augustine trolley company, Ripley's Big Red Christmas Train, began its "VIP -- Skip the Line" program, according to the St. Augustine Record.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.