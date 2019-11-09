St. Johns Town Center hosting annual holiday spectacular

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It might only be November, but it's beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the St. Johns Town Center.

On Saturday, the outdoor shopping center is holding its 14th annual Holiday Spectacular. The all-day event features holiday-themed activities from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities include a silent DJ, holiday photo booth, games, giveaways, an interactive hot chocolate station and an ornament decorating station.

The Kid's Zone features letters to Santa, jugglers, caricature artists and costumed characters.

At 7 p.m., the band MAX is scheduled to perform. At 8 p.m., the crowd can expect a visit from Santa Claus, who is scheduled to arrive and light the tree. There will also be a fireworks display.

The event is free and open to the community.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.