CDC warns to be extra careful washing, cooking Thanksgiving turkeys this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Centers for Disease Control wants to make sure salmonella is not part of the trimmings that come with your Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The CDC issued an advisory warning people to be extra careful washing and cooking their holiday turkeys, WSB reports.

The advisory was made due to the salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey that has lasted almost a year and sickened 200 people in 35 states.

One death has been confirmed to have been caused by the outbreak.

No recalls have been issued, but the CDC wants to make sure people wash their hands after handling raw turkey and cook the full bird to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

