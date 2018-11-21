Clara White Mission to host annual Thanksgiving breakfast

JACKsONVILLE, Fla. - The Clara White Mission will host its annual Thanksgiving breakfast on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Community volunteers will help staff serve hundreds of people in need of a good meal.

The Clara White Mission is best known for its feeding program. It provides hot meals daily to those in need. The program serves 400 – 500 people each day. Volunteers assist with serving breakfast.

It's located at 613 West Ashley Street in Jacksonville, Florida. Volunteers are always needed to help prepare and serve meals. Those who would like more information about the Clara White Mission can click here.

