Which Thanksgiving foods can you share with your dog?

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many people will have a tough time resisting the temptation to give some table scraps to their dogs. But before you fix a plate for your furry friend, you should know which foods are safe to share.

Fortunately, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has done all the legwork for you. While dogs can handle scraps of turkey and certain vegetables, you’ll likely want to steer clear of giving them most human foods.

Turkey: When it comes to carving up the bird, avoid giving your dog any turkey that isn’t completely cooked or boneless. Also, watch out for pieces that have been seasoned or cooked with bacon and other fatty foods.

Vegetables: Most dogs love veggies, and they really enjoy raw green beans and carrots. But as with the turkey, don't feed them any pieces of vegetables that have been seasoned or spiced with anything that could upset their stomach.

Sweet potato: Believe it or not, you can share some of this delicious dish with your dog. But there is a catch: you'll want to make sure any pieces you give them are raw. Avoid giving them any sweet potato that's mixed in with marshmallow, nuts or spices.

Aside from those foods, you’re better off not giving your dog anything from the table unless you’re a fan of cleaning up vomit, or emergency trips to the veterinarian. It also never hurts to remind your guests not to feed your dog.

