Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meal to hungry, homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving banquet for the community on Wednesday at the downtown homeless shelter New Life Inn.

Following a worship service at 10:30 a.m., more than 100 volunteers served the Thanksgiving meal to people facing hunger, homelessness and addiction.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was among those lending a hand as about 1,200 people enjoyed the meal.

More than 300 turkeys donated by business owners helped make the meal possible.

Afterward, the City Rescue Mission handed out more than 2,000 pairs of new socks to help the guests during the colder months.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.