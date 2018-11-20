Which Jacksonville-area grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nothing can be more frustrating than going to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for your family and realizing you forgot to pick up the secret ingredient to grandma's green bean casserole.
Fortunately, there are several grocery store chains open Thanksgiving Day in the Jacksonville area for your last-minute holiday meal prep needs.
We've compiled a list of stores that are open Nov. 22 and their hours, along with which stores are closed so you don't waste a trip and, more importantly, family-bonding time.
Some big-name grocery chains, such as Winn-Dixie, are open Thursday with slightly different hours while others, such as Publix, are closed for the holiday. If you're planning on eating late or forgot to get dessert to bring to your in-law's get-together, Target stores are opening their doors early Thursday evening.
Hours for stores open Thanksgiving Day
Winn-Dixie
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Store locations: Find one nearest you at winndixie.com
Harveys Supermarkets
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Store locations: Find one nearest you at harveyssupermarkets.com
Whole Foods
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Store location: 10601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
Find more locations at wholefoodsmarket.com
The Fresh Market
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Store locations: 12795 San Jose Blvd., Ste 1, Jacksonville
150 Riverside Ave., Suite 200, Jacksonville
13493 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville
1960 East West Parkway #100, Fleming Island
840 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach
Find more locations at thefreshmarket.com
Rowe's IGA Supermarkets
Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Store locations: 6765 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville
8595 Beach Blvd. #329, Jacksonville
5435 Blanding Road, Jacksonville
8299 West Beaver St. Jacksonville
1670 Wells Road, Orange Park
View locations at rowes.iga.com
Save-A-Lot
Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with few exceptions
Store locations: Find one nearest you at save-a-lot.com
Target
Hours: 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday
Store locations: Find one nearest you on target.com
Walmart
Hours: 6 p.m.
Store locations: Find one nearest you on walmart.com
Dollar General
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Store locations: Find one nearest you on dollargeneral.com
Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving Day
Publix
Trader Joe's
Native Sun
Aldi
Costco
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Sam's Club
