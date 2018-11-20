Which Jacksonville-area grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nothing can be more frustrating than going to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for your family and realizing you forgot to pick up the secret ingredient to grandma's green bean casserole.

Fortunately, there are several grocery store chains open Thanksgiving Day in the Jacksonville area for your last-minute holiday meal prep needs.

We've compiled a list of stores that are open Nov. 22 and their hours, along with which stores are closed so you don't waste a trip and, more importantly, family-bonding time.

Some big-name grocery chains, such as Winn-Dixie, are open Thursday with slightly different hours while others, such as Publix, are closed for the holiday. If you're planning on eating late or forgot to get dessert to bring to your in-law's get-together, Target stores are opening their doors early Thursday evening.

Hours for stores open Thanksgiving Day

Winn-Dixie

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Store locations: Find one nearest you at winndixie.com

Harveys Supermarkets

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Store locations: Find one nearest you at harveyssupermarkets.com

Whole Foods

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Store location: 10601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

Find more locations at wholefoodsmarket.com

The Fresh Market

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Store locations: 12795 San Jose Blvd., Ste 1, Jacksonville

150 Riverside Ave., Suite 200, Jacksonville

13493 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville

1960 East West Parkway #100, Fleming Island

840 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach

Find more locations at thefreshmarket.com

Rowe's IGA Supermarkets

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Store locations: 6765 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville

8595 Beach Blvd. #329, Jacksonville

5435 Blanding Road, Jacksonville

8299 West Beaver St. Jacksonville

1670 Wells Road, Orange Park

View locations at rowes.iga.com

Save-A-Lot

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with few exceptions

Store locations: Find one nearest you at save-a-lot.com

Target

Hours: 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday

Store locations: Find one nearest you on target.com

Walmart

Hours: 6 p.m.

Store locations: Find one nearest you on walmart.com

Dollar General

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Store locations: Find one nearest you on dollargeneral.com

Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving Day

Publix

Trader Joe's

Native Sun

Aldi

Costco

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Sam's Club

