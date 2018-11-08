Your child can get a phone call from 'Santa' this year!

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Has your child been a good boy or girl this year? If so, they could receive a call from Jolly Old Saint Nicholas!

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Phone Calls from Santa” this holiday season for children ages 8 or younger.

Santa will make his phone calls to those who still believe nightly between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., from Dec. 11-13.

Registration is open now until 5 p.m. Dec. 7. Click here for a registration form. You can fax it to (904) 209-0349.

To learn more, call 904-209-0321 or email abrown@sjcfl.us.

