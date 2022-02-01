I-TEAM: Center for COVID Control delays plans of reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned the Center for COVID Control, a company with hundreds of COVID-19 testing sites across the country, has delayed its plans of reopening.

The FBI on Tuesday confirmed agents were at the company’s headquarters in a suburb of Chicago over a week ago.

The company in January announced that it was pausing operations at its testing sites — including its Jacksonville location — to take time for additional staff training and to ensure regulatory compliance. Following that announcement, the site in Jacksonville on Bay Street had its lease suspended by the building owner.

Bernie and Brad McGuire told the I-TEAM that they came to the Bay Street testing site on Dec. 1.

It was quick and convenient. They didn’t notice anything off about the center, except that it seemed to have popped up hastily and they weren’t sure about the workers’ credentials.

They told the I-TEAM they each did two tests—one rapid and one PCR.

They said their rapid test results were supposed to come back in hours—but didn’t.

“Two days later, we went up there because, there’s a phone number, I tried to call it, it was like a two-and-a-half hour wait,” said Bernie McGuire.

Their rapid antigen results came back negative—stamped two days later, showing a five minute gap between the times collected and time reported.

As for their PCR tests, the McGuires said they never got results.

“We went back up there and the place was locked,” Bernie McGuire said. “So we didn’t pursue it after that.”

The Center for COVID Control is under investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and facing a lawsuit from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, accusing the Center for COVID Control of deceptive and fraudulent practices.

In Florida, the Attorney General’s Office is reviewing four complaints against the company.

A spokesperson with the FBI said the agency can’t comment on whether they’ve investigating, but sent a statement saying that in general, ”the FBI always stands ready to protect the American people from fraudulent and criminal activity.”

The Center for COVID Control had not responded to a request for comment by publication.