I-TEAM: Local family scammed by man posing as property manager offered more time to find home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family now has more time to find another place to live, after the family’s attorney tells the News4JAX I-TEAM that JWB Real Estate has negotiated an agreement to allow the family to stay in the home for the month of November, as long as they pay rent.

The agreement came less than a day after the I-TEAM brought you the story of Lori Beth Hyman and her family. She said they were scammed by a man who claimed to be the property manager/landlord of a home they wanted to rent in Northwest Jacksonville. The home is owned by JWB Real Estate, which is also a victim in this scam.

Hyman said she and family spotted an open house at the home in September and a “for rent” sign in the front yard. The family toured the home, filled out an application and said a man who identified himself as Manny Costello told them they could move in once the application was approved.

A few weeks later, they met him, signed a lease and said they paid him $2,300 to rent the home. But then, Hyman said, a real employee of JWB notified them that the lease they signed was not valid and the company had no idea the home had been rented. She said they told her she must have been scammed but had to vacate the property within 72 hours.

Hyman, who said she has colon cancer, receives a disability check every month, along with her husband, who has COPD. They said they gave all their money to the scam artist and could not afford to rent anywhere else until they received their November disability payments. The family contacted the I-TEAM for help. We connected them with the Jacksonville Area Legal Aid office, which offers free legal advice.

As we mentioned, the Hyman family’s attorney said JWB is now allowing the family to stay in the home through the month of November, as long as the family pays rent for the month. We’ve also learned the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

We want to thank our News4JAX viewers who contacted us offering to help Hyman and her family. With your suggestions, we were able to share contact information with Hyman who is looking for another home to rent.

The family has a prior eviction on their rental record and was having trouble finding another home. They are now reviewing their options thanks to the suggestions from our viewers.

Click here to read our previous article about this rental scam, including suggestions from the Better Business Bureau about red flags to avoid the same thing from happening to someone else.