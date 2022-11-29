I-TEAM: City, HUD investigating reports of garbage piling up at Towers of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spokespersons for the city of Jacksonville and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) told the News4JAX I-TEAM on Tuesday that they are looking into reports of garbage piling up at a senior affordable housing community in San Marco.

Residents said Tuesday morning that trash hadn’t been collected for at least a week.

Joan Howard said she has been living at the Towers of Jacksonville about five years. She showed the I-TEAM two dumpsters full of trash behind the building. A large pile of garbage bags and a discarded mattress laid next to it Tuesday morning.

“The smell, the stinkyness, the bacteria and everything — it’s awful to smell,” Howard said. “It’s awful to look like that.”

The I-TEAM observed clogged trash chutes and piles of foul-smelling garbage bags in trash rooms on several floors of the building.

“It’s very stinky, and it’s going to cause the roaches,” said resident Rhonda Riggins.

“We need some help,” Howard said. “We need some help in this elderly senior building.”

The Towers of Jacksonville is for low and fixed income seniors, according to its website. The website also states that rent costs are subsidized by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The I-TEAM has reached out to the building’s owner, nonprofit Retirement Housing Foundation based in California, but a request for comment was not returned by publication of this article Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson from HUD said they were looking into the issue, in a response to the I-TEAM’s request for comment.

According to the city, a private hauler is contracted to pick up waste at the Towers of Jacksonville. A spokesperson with the city said they were headed out to inspect, later telling the I-TEAM: “We have looked into this and there seems to be a solution, but we are not at liberty to discuss details because this is a private transaction between the property and the hauler.”